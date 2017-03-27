Alzheimer's Association presents Docs...

Alzheimer's Association presents Docs & Desserts Thursday

Read more: Daily Tribune News

Looking for attendees to "leave feeling informed and empowered," the Alzheimer's Association's Georgia chapter will present Docs & Desserts Thursday. Starting at 5 p.m.The two-hour program will take place at the Clarence Brown Conference Center, 5450 State Route 20 in Cartersville.

