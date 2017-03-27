Alzheimer's Association presents Docs & Desserts Thursday
Looking for attendees to "leave feeling informed and empowered," the Alzheimer's Association's Georgia chapter will present Docs & Desserts Thursday. Starting at 5 p.m.The two-hour program will take place at the Clarence Brown Conference Center, 5450 State Route 20 in Cartersville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dennis Thayer needs to go (Oct '15)
|55 min
|Tom Tom
|606
|Daiki in Adairsville weld test
|Fri
|Scrumpty
|13
|Easter egg hunt
|Fri
|that's what she said
|2
|Woody Murders
|Fri
|that's what she said
|6
|Who sexually harassed Dr. Buffy Williams and St...
|Fri
|Hinesley
|3
|1st pres church
|Mar 29
|Tom Tom
|155
|Old Kroger building
|Mar 29
|Nouse4idiots
|15
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC