ALDI opens Cartersville store

ALDI opens Cartersville store

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Daily Tribune News

They had been in line since early morning, huddled in folding chairs, the drawstrings of their blue, pink and yellow hoodies pulled tight protecting everything but their red noses from the unseasonable cold. Heather Long, Carla Mahan, Heidi Christensen and Bonnie Furey were the first four people waiting in line for the opening of the ALDI grocery store at 500 Rowland Springs Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Has God been forgotten not only in cartersville... 4 hr Nouse4Idiots 10
Old Kroger building 4 hr wantedsd 26
Review: Christina R Jenkins LLC (Feb '10) 12 hr Grownto 12
Bartow cab Fri Nouse4Idiots 4
Will The Real Tom Tom Please Stand Up Thu Ernest Teen 8
fitgirl Apr 12 NoUse4Idiots 4
News Gallery: Pugmire grand opening Apr 9 Tom Tom 3
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,503 • Total comments across all topics: 280,322,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC