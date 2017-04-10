ALDI opens Cartersville store

They had been in line since early morning, huddled in folding chairs, the drawstrings of their blue, pink and yellow hoodies pulled tight protecting everything but their red noses from the unseasonable cold. Heather Long, Carla Mahan, Heidi Christensen and Bonnie Furey were the first four people waiting in line for the opening of the ALDI grocery store at 500 Rowland Springs Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.