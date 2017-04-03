4-H fundraiser offers rabies shots

The Bartow County 4-H Club's rabies clinic is a winning proposition for all involved - dogs and cats get their rabies shots; pet owners get a reduced cost; and two local organizations get some much-needed funds. Veterinarian Dr. Spencer Tally and local 4-H'ers will collaborate on the 10th annual Bartow County 4-H Rabies Clinic Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Cartersville First Baptist Church at 241 Douthit Ferry Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.