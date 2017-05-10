3 Bartow students win writing competi...

3 Bartow students win writing competition

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 29 Read more: Daily Tribune News

Bartow County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Harper presents certificates to the county's Young Georgia Authors regional winners at a recent school board meeting. Accepting her certificate from Dr. Harper is Savanna Keller of Woodland High School as Paul Lanier of Mission Road Elementary School looks on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How does krogers employees work for only 7.35 a... 10 hr F you 13
Where are the hookers in Cartersville? (Aug '12) 12 hr Need answers 26
Tony Barnes 12 hr Need answers 15
First Presbyterian Church Cartersville Tue STFU 9
Tosha Herron Missing (Oct '16) May 7 paddywhack 87
fitgirl May 7 McDaniel 9
Does anybody know Andrew Wiley May 6 Tom Toms Past 23
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Bartow County was issued at May 10 at 3:22PM EDT

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,068 • Total comments across all topics: 280,925,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC