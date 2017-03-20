Two Sunday accidents result in two de...

Two Sunday accidents result in two deaths, several injured

Two accidents - a two-vehicle crash at U.S. Highway 411 at Shaw Plant No. 15 and a pedestrian struck by a train at Felton Road and the CSX railroad tracks - Sunday evening resulted in two fatalities.

