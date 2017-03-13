Southbound 75 crash leads to city gri...

Southbound 75 crash leads to city gridlock

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Daily Tribune News

An early-morning accident in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 just south of the Cartersville Main St. interchange resulted in a jackknifed and overturned semi-trailer and a demolished automobile, lower right. Nearly every thoroughfare into Cartersville was clogged for hours Tuesday morning after Interstate Highway 75 was closed due to an accident.

