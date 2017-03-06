Sheriff's Office currently investigat...

Sheriff's Office currently investigating Sunday shooting

Read more: Daily Tribune News

An 18-year-old man was shot in the leg Sunday around 5 p.m. in the area of Stonehaven Circle and Felton Road. Bartow County deputies responded to reports of gunshots and upon arrival, located a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

