Overturned tractor trailer stops traffic on I-75 South

Bartow County EMS responded Saturday morning to an overturned tractor trailer accident on I-75 southbound just south of the Main Street exit. The EMS crew, once on the scene, found only one patient with multiple minor injuries.

