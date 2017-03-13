Overturned tractor trailer stops traffic on I-75 South
Bartow County EMS responded Saturday morning to an overturned tractor trailer accident on I-75 southbound just south of the Main Street exit. The EMS crew, once on the scene, found only one patient with multiple minor injuries.
