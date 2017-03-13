In northwest Georgia, pipeline cuts t...

In northwest Georgia, pipeline cuts the land, faces backlash

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: WSB-TV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1st pres church 33 min Doozie 27
Heath Tax Service (Feb '09) 3 hr Mad mad 312
Hey 4 hr Tom Tom 8
Dr. Rainwater.. Where is he?? (Sep '16) 8 hr Calypso 21
Board of Commissioners 13 hr We know 79
Pipeline Construction in Adairsville Sun FDR 16
Matt Santini .....the tax man Sat Alan 18
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Bartow County was issued at March 14 at 3:34AM EDT

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Wall Street
  5. Health Care
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,354 • Total comments across all topics: 279,539,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC