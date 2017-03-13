Gerdau steel mill reaches safety milestone

Gerdau employee Adam Erickson regularly works around steel bars that have "cooled down" to 1,500 degrees from a maximum 3,000 degrees. The heat emanating from Gerdau's Cartersville steel mill can be felt a parking lot away.Bright red steel I-beams, already cooled from nearly 3,000 degrees to 1,500 degrees, roll out of a furnace, yet Adam Erickson, clad head-to-toe in protective clothing and safety gear, easily walks among the molten beams attaching identity tags.

