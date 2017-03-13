Georgia Department of Labor to help A...

Georgia Department of Labor to help Apollo recruit workers in Cartersville

Saturday Mar 11 Read more: MDJonline.com

Staffing agency Apollo will be recruiting more than 20 workers for a manufacturing facility in Bartow County on March 16. The Georgia Department of Labor will host the recruitment from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Cartersville Career Center, 19 Felton Place in Cartersville.

