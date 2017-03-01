GDOT approves grant funding for Leake Mound Trail

After the Cartersville Fire Department squelched the source of very pungent electrical smoke - a faulty exhaust fan in a rest room - the city council quickly approved the department's request for seven oxygen masks along with other business. Council heard a first reading of an ordinance that will allow the city to require all drivers that use the City of Cartersville - owned electric vehicle charging station, being installed at the Kroger Marketplace Shopping Center, to pay for the service.

