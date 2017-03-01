GDOT approves grant funding for Leake Mound Trail
After the Cartersville Fire Department squelched the source of very pungent electrical smoke - a faulty exhaust fan in a rest room - the city council quickly approved the department's request for seven oxygen masks along with other business. Council heard a first reading of an ordinance that will allow the city to require all drivers that use the City of Cartersville - owned electric vehicle charging station, being installed at the Kroger Marketplace Shopping Center, to pay for the service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Rainwater.. Where is he??
|5 hr
|Tater
|15
|once go black you never go back is a f**king joke
|23 hr
|Eric pope
|37
|A Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Tom Tiratto...
|Wed
|Wise Guy
|10
|Heather Mcdonald Investigation Interest
|Wed
|full length feature
|72
|Board of Commissioners
|Mar 1
|YouFailed
|74
|Edwin Castleberry aka "Mick"/"Cliff" & Heather ...
|Feb 28
|Scrumpty
|2
|Pipeline Construction in Adairsville
|Feb 28
|Scrumpty
|8
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC