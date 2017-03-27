Foundation adds 17 GateKey Scholars
As his mother Margaret Poellnitz looks on, 2017 Cartersville High School GateKey Scholarship recipient Darian Poellnitz signs his scholarship contract. Seventeen students in the Cartersville City School System now have an opportunity for a better future that wasn't available to them before.
