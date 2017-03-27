Dellinger Park's building improvements on pace for 2017 completion date

As the temperature continues to climb, Janeysha Tolbert is looking forward to routinely watching her 3-year-old daughter, Ja'Niyah, gleefully immerse herself in Dellinger Park's amenities. Embracing the slides with boundless energy Thursday afternoon, Ja'Niyah and her cousin enjoyed various components of the play system designed for 2- to 5-year-olds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.