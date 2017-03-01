Decades: A Recital' set for this Tuesday at - SSam - SJones Memorial

With "Decades: A Recital," Ryan Brideau is hoping to provide an entertaining yet reflective experience.Set for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., the complimentary concert will be presented at Sam Jones Memorial United Methodist Church, 100 W. Church St. in Cartersville. "My friend and colleague Thomas West and I did a similar concert with several of our friends from Juilliard two years ago, kind of on a whim, and it turned out to be a huge success, both for us artistically and - we felt, at least - for the community," said Brideau, a 2013 graduate of Cartersville High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.