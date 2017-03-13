Cookin' on the Creek benefit slated for Saturday

Continuing to provide essential support to The Hope Center Foundation, the Gunn's & Roses' seventh annual Cookin' on the Creek will return Saturday.Ongoing from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the fundraiser will be presented at the Gunn Complex, 35 Lipscomb Circle in Cartersville. "I had a wife who passed away with cancer in 2009 - Sandra Gunn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.