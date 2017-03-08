CES hopes to raise $12,000 in March f...

CES hopes to raise $12,000 in March for Babies campaign

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: Daily Tribune News

March of Dimes baby Lillie Smith sits on the Green Machine, one of many prizes available for the students of Cartersville Elementary School who collect donations for the upcoming campaign. For the second year, the school is conducting a two-week March for Babies fundraising campaign to help the March of Dimes prevent prematurity and birth defects in newborns, and it wants to top its first-year total of $11,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pipeline Construction in Adairsville 1 hr Abe Lincoln 15
Matt Santini .....the tax man 1 hr Alan 18
School early release (Jan '14) Fri Tom Tom 4
Dr. Rainwater.. Where is he?? Fri matt 20
fitgirl Fri TomTom gay gay 5
Hey Thu Papilio 3
Heather Mcdonald Investigation Interest Mar 1 full length feature 72
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,268 • Total comments across all topics: 279,483,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC