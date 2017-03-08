CES hopes to raise $12,000 in March for Babies campaign

March of Dimes baby Lillie Smith sits on the Green Machine, one of many prizes available for the students of Cartersville Elementary School who collect donations for the upcoming campaign. For the second year, the school is conducting a two-week March for Babies fundraising campaign to help the March of Dimes prevent prematurity and birth defects in newborns, and it wants to top its first-year total of $11,000.

