Certificate of Honor & Lapel Pin Cere...

Certificate of Honor & Lapel Pin Ceremony to honor Vietnama

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

While Vietnam War veterans may have initially "stayed in the background," Cartersville resident Norman McCallister is encouraging them to step into the spotlight April 1 and be recognized for their service. During the ceremony, those who have yet to receive the accolades will be presented the state's Vietnam War Certificate of Honor and the Defense Department Commemoration Vietnam War Veteran Lapel Pin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bartow County Animal Controll 56 min Nouse4idiots 41
my girlfriend just told me she had a threesome ... 57 min hit it and git it 2
1st pres church 1 hr Watch and Learn 124
bartow cab (Sep '09) 6 hr They Suck 29
Etowah valley humane mess 12 hr Nouse4idiots 20
boycott taylor farm supply (Jul '13) 12 hr Trump Rules 48
Where're the gay crusing spots in Cartersville? (Sep '16) 16 hr Scrumpty 20
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,037 • Total comments across all topics: 279,659,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC