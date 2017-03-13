Certificate of Honor & Lapel Pin Ceremony to honor Vietnama
While Vietnam War veterans may have initially "stayed in the background," Cartersville resident Norman McCallister is encouraging them to step into the spotlight April 1 and be recognized for their service. During the ceremony, those who have yet to receive the accolades will be presented the state's Vietnam War Certificate of Honor and the Defense Department Commemoration Vietnam War Veteran Lapel Pin.
