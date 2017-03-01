Cartersville Service League's Fern Sale underway
"This is our second annual Fern Sale," said Vanessa McWhorter, CSL member and Fern Sale co-chair, along with Louise Panter. "Each year, the Cartersville Service League through various events, like our Rummage Sale and Poinsettia Sale, raises funds to be used 100 percent for children's charities throughout Bartow County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Tom Tiratto...
|Wed
|Wise Guy
|10
|Heather Mcdonald Investigation Interest
|Wed
|full length feature
|72
|Board of Commissioners
|Wed
|YouFailed
|80
|Edwin Castleberry aka "Mick"/"Cliff" & Heather ...
|Tue
|Scrumpty
|2
|Dr. Rainwater.. Where is he??
|Feb 28
|Barbara
|13
|Pipeline Construction in Adairsville
|Feb 28
|Scrumpty
|8
|Harbin Clinic
|Feb 26
|Listening
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC