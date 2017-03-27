Cartersville schools celebrate Georgia Grown Day with locally grown/made lunches
Cartersville Primary School student Mohavier Kelley reaches for Georgia-grown vegetables to add to his plate in the school's cafeteria recently. For the first time, the school nutrition department marked the statewide Georgia Grown Day by offering the 4,430 students at all four city schools lunch items that were grown or made in Georgia or a bordering state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daiki in Adairsville weld test
|15 hr
|Scrumpty
|13
|Woody Murders
|15 hr
|that's what she said
|6
|Who sexually harassed Dr. Buffy Williams and St...
|15 hr
|Hinesley
|3
|1st pres church
|Mar 29
|Tom Tom
|155
|Old Kroger building
|Mar 29
|Nouse4idiots
|15
|Economy Auto Old Mill RD.
|Mar 27
|Old Hoss
|1
|bartow cab (Sep '09)
|Mar 27
|im a winner baby
|36
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC