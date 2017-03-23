Cartersville Council observes Civic Youth Day
Cartersville City Clerk Meredith Ulmer, lower left, performs the swearing-in ceremony of participants in Civic Youth Day prior to the Cartersville City Council meeting Thursday morning at City Hall. The Cartersville City Council held a rare morning meeting Thursday to accommodate Civic Youth Day, a statewide program that originated 61 years ago in Bartow County, as a way to educate high school students about the daily activities of local government.
