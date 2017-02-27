Blood Assurance seeks public's assistance to replenish supply
Appealing to the Cartersville community, Blood Assurance is needing the public's help to bolster its supply in the midst of flu season. "The flu, along with other viruses and illnesses, have affected blood donations recently because many community members have not been able to donate," said Mandy Perry, community liaison for the Blood Assurance Cartersville market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Board of Commissioners
|6 hr
|Tronald Dump
|78
|Edwin Castleberry aka "Mick"/"Cliff" & Heather ...
|8 hr
|Scrumpty
|2
|Dr. Rainwater.. Where is he??
|10 hr
|Barbara
|13
|Pipeline Construction in Adairsville
|12 hr
|Scrumpty
|8
|A Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Tom Tiratto...
|14 hr
|lee
|8
|Harbin Clinic
|Sun
|Listening
|5
|Daiki in Adairsville weld test
|Feb 26
|Scrumpty
|12
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC