Blood Assurance seeks public's assistance to replenish supply

Appealing to the Cartersville community, Blood Assurance is needing the public's help to bolster its supply in the midst of flu season. "The flu, along with other viruses and illnesses, have affected blood donations recently because many community members have not been able to donate," said Mandy Perry, community liaison for the Blood Assurance Cartersville market.

