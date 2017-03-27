BHM lecture to highlight African-Amer...

BHM lecture to highlight African-American Heritage Trail developments

The proposed African-American Heritage Trail will take center stage at the Bartow History Museum Thursday. Starting at 7 p.m., the presentation will be delivered by Georgia Supreme Court Justice Robert Benham and Keep Bartow Beautiful Executive Director Sheri Henshaw.

