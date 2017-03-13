Bartow School System hosting Educator...

Bartow School System hosting Educator Job Fair March 28

Teachers interested in working for the Bartow County School System have an excellent opportunity to get their foot in the door this month. The school district is hosting its second annual Educator Job Fair Tuesday, March 28, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Bartow County College and Career Academy at 738 Grassdale Road in Cartersville.

