Bartow School System hosting Educator Job Fair March 28
Teachers interested in working for the Bartow County School System have an excellent opportunity to get their foot in the door this month. The school district is hosting its second annual Educator Job Fair Tuesday, March 28, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Bartow County College and Career Academy at 738 Grassdale Road in Cartersville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1st pres church
|18 min
|JuJu
|102
|boycott taylor farm supply (Jul '13)
|9 hr
|Tim
|46
|Etowah valley humane mess
|10 hr
|Really
|10
|Matt Santini .....the tax man
|11 hr
|Josh
|19
|Heath Tax Service (Feb '09)
|11 hr
|Tolerman
|316
|Bartow County Animal Controll
|13 hr
|The Rifleman
|28
|Etowah Valley Humane Mess (Sep '13)
|Wed
|Why why
|50
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC