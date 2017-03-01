Bartow Lawn & Garden Seminars continue Tuesday with - Organica
Helping area residents reap the rewards of organic gardening, the third offering in the Bartow County Master Gardener Extension Volunteers' 2017 Bartow Lawn & Garden Seminar series will provide the ins and outs of this in demand trend. Delivered by Bartow County Extension Coordinator Paul Pugliese, the complimentary program will be presented Tuesday from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Olin Tatum Agricultural Building's Stiles Auditorium, 320 W. Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville.
