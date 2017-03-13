Bartow County's four high schools nam...

Bartow County's four high schools named AP - SHonor Schools

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

Adairsville, Cass, Woodland and Cartersville high schools were among the 674 Georgia schools recognized late last month by State School Superintendent Richard Woods for their excellence in APa Scourses and exams. AP courses are one way Georgia students can access college-level classes at the high school level, and students who receive a 3, 4 or 5 on an AP exam may receive college credit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where're the gay crusing spots in Cartersville? (Sep '16) 8 hr TomTom gay gay 19
1st pres church 11 hr Nouse4idiots 114
Bartow County Animal Controll 12 hr Nouse4idiots 34
Etowah valley humane mess 12 hr Nouse4idiots 16
Tranzvia CrÃ©dit Card Processing 14 hr Fed up 1
Matt Santini .....the tax man 15 hr Alan 22
boycott taylor farm supply (Jul '13) Thu Tim 46
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,880 • Total comments across all topics: 279,628,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC