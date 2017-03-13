Bartow County's four high schools named AP - SHonor Schools

Adairsville, Cass, Woodland and Cartersville high schools were among the 674 Georgia schools recognized late last month by State School Superintendent Richard Woods for their excellence in APa Scourses and exams. AP courses are one way Georgia students can access college-level classes at the high school level, and students who receive a 3, 4 or 5 on an AP exam may receive college credit.

