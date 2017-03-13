Bartow County's four high schools named AP - SHonor Schools
Adairsville, Cass, Woodland and Cartersville high schools were among the 674 Georgia schools recognized late last month by State School Superintendent Richard Woods for their excellence in APa Scourses and exams. AP courses are one way Georgia students can access college-level classes at the high school level, and students who receive a 3, 4 or 5 on an AP exam may receive college credit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where're the gay crusing spots in Cartersville? (Sep '16)
|8 hr
|TomTom gay gay
|19
|1st pres church
|11 hr
|Nouse4idiots
|114
|Bartow County Animal Controll
|12 hr
|Nouse4idiots
|34
|Etowah valley humane mess
|12 hr
|Nouse4idiots
|16
|Tranzvia CrÃ©dit Card Processing
|14 hr
|Fed up
|1
|Matt Santini .....the tax man
|15 hr
|Alan
|22
|boycott taylor farm supply (Jul '13)
|Thu
|Tim
|46
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC