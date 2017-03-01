Bartow-Cartersville Joint Development Authority releases 2016 Annual Report
Bartow County got an economic shot in the arm in 2016 and can look forward to a robust future according to the Bartow-Cartersville Joint Development Authority's annual report released in February. The report showed that more than $155 million was invested by 11 companies - including voestalpine Automotive Components, Barnsley Gardens Resort, Shaw Industry Group's Create Centre, and Top Gun Powder and Architectural Coating - creating nearly 700 jobs.
