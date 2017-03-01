Authors Festival offers literary para...

Authors Festival offers literary paradise

The Seventh Annual Cartersville Library Authors Festival taking place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Nathan Dean Meeting Room at the library at 429 W. Main St. will feature more than 20 local authors who will be on hand to discuss, sell and sign their books. "The library enjoys supporting local talent and local publications, and gathering local writers together gives them a chance to network with other fellow writers and for readers to meet new authors they may not have sought out on their own," Adult Services Coordinator Amanda Monson said.

