Artists sought to apply for the Downtown Cartersville Art Market
Looking to broaden the event's vendor base, the Cartersville Downtown Development Authority is seeking applicants for its Downtown Cartersville Art Market. "We are currently accepting applications, which can be found on our website, and all applications will be reviewed by a jury committee," Cartersville DDA Manager Lillie Read said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1st pres church
|1 hr
|toughbehindascree...
|100
|boycott taylor farm supply (Jul '13)
|5 hr
|Tim
|46
|Etowah valley humane mess
|5 hr
|Really
|10
|Matt Santini .....the tax man
|7 hr
|Josh
|19
|Heath Tax Service (Feb '09)
|7 hr
|Tolerman
|316
|Bartow County Animal Controll
|9 hr
|The Rifleman
|28
|Etowah Valley Humane Mess (Sep '13)
|Wed
|Why why
|50
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC