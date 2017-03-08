Alzheimer's Association to present Caregiver Workshop March 23

Providing essential education to caregivers, the Alzheimer's Association will present a workshop in Cartersville March 23. Ongoing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event will take place at the Bartow County Senior Center, 102 Zena Drive. "The purpose of the Caregiver Workshop is to provide education and support to caregivers of people with dementia," said Rebekah Davis, North Georgia Region's director of programs for the Alzheimer's Association, Georgia chapter.

