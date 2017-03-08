Alzheimer's Association to present Ca...

Alzheimer's Association to present Caregiver Workshop March 23

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

Providing essential education to caregivers, the Alzheimer's Association will present a workshop in Cartersville March 23. Ongoing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event will take place at the Bartow County Senior Center, 102 Zena Drive. "The purpose of the Caregiver Workshop is to provide education and support to caregivers of people with dementia," said Rebekah Davis, North Georgia Region's director of programs for the Alzheimer's Association, Georgia chapter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
School early release (Jan '14) 3 hr Tom Tom 4
Pipeline Construction in Adairsville 3 hr Abe Lincoln 10
Matt Santini .....the tax man 4 hr jet jet 14
Dr. Rainwater.. Where is he?? 13 hr matt 20
fitgirl 17 hr TomTom gay gay 5
Hey Thu Papilio 3
Heather Mcdonald Investigation Interest Mar 1 full length feature 72
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,140 • Total comments across all topics: 279,461,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC