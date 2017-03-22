ALDI grocery store to open in April

ALDI grocery store to open in April

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Daily Tribune News

Project Manager Brandon Clay, right, and Pedro Guittierez prepare for the installation of a transformer at the new ALDI store on Morningside Drive near Martin Luther King Drive in Cartersville. Like the mythical phoenix, an ALDI grocery store is rising from the ruins of a long-shuttered fast-food joint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Matt Santini .....the tax man 3 hr Wise Bum 24
Melanie collier DUI 3 hr Sophia 4
Board of Commissioners 3 hr Cantankorous 81
Dr. Rainwater.. Where is he?? (Sep '16) 3 hr Been there 24
1st pres church 4 hr Knee Slapper 145
contest 8 hr TomTom gay gay 3
Why is there so many unsolved murders in Bartow... (Jul '09) 9 hr leo 91
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,392 • Total comments across all topics: 279,748,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC