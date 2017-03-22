ALDI grocery store to open in April
Project Manager Brandon Clay, right, and Pedro Guittierez prepare for the installation of a transformer at the new ALDI store on Morningside Drive near Martin Luther King Drive in Cartersville. Like the mythical phoenix, an ALDI grocery store is rising from the ruins of a long-shuttered fast-food joint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt Santini .....the tax man
|3 hr
|Wise Bum
|24
|Melanie collier DUI
|3 hr
|Sophia
|4
|Board of Commissioners
|3 hr
|Cantankorous
|81
|Dr. Rainwater.. Where is he?? (Sep '16)
|3 hr
|Been there
|24
|1st pres church
|4 hr
|Knee Slapper
|145
|contest
|8 hr
|TomTom gay gay
|3
|Why is there so many unsolved murders in Bartow... (Jul '09)
|9 hr
|leo
|91
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC