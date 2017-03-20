Advocates for Children's Spring Benefit takes bloom Saturday

Looking to raise more than $130,000, Advocates for Children's ninth annual Spring Benefit will return Saturday.Starting at 6 p.m., the four-hour event will be presented at the Cartersville Country Club, 1310 Joe Frank Harris Parkway. "Spring Benefit is Advocates' largest annual fundraiser, which features a silent auction, cocktails, dinner, live music and an always entertaining live auction," said Regina Shaw, who is co-chairing the event, along with Barbara Terry.

