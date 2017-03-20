Advocates for Children's Spring Benefit takes bloom Saturday
Looking to raise more than $130,000, Advocates for Children's ninth annual Spring Benefit will return Saturday.Starting at 6 p.m., the four-hour event will be presented at the Cartersville Country Club, 1310 Joe Frank Harris Parkway. "Spring Benefit is Advocates' largest annual fundraiser, which features a silent auction, cocktails, dinner, live music and an always entertaining live auction," said Regina Shaw, who is co-chairing the event, along with Barbara Terry.
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1st pres church
|8 hr
|Charlie
|133
|my girlfriend just told me she had a threesome ...
|9 hr
|lonely
|7
|boycott taylor farm supply (Jul '13)
|12 hr
|Dummy from the south
|59
|Heath Tax Service (Feb '09)
|14 hr
|uh oh
|316
|Hey
|17 hr
|Shucks
|10
|bartow cab (Sep '09)
|18 hr
|I farted 2
|30
|Matt Santini .....the tax man
|22 hr
|billybob
|23
