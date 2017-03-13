Act I to present - Tarzan' Friday, Sa...

Act I to present - Tarzan' Friday, Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

"We knew we wanted to return to The Grand Theatre with a bang, so our board spent a lot of time looking at the options for musicals," said Kristy Montgomery, director of "Tarzan." "We'd narrowed the choices to a few, but then we found 'Tarzan' and the decision was made for us.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1st pres church 3 hr Shar 60
Bartow County Animal Controll 5 hr Nouse4idiots 3
Heath Tax Service (Feb '09) 15 hr Kentucky blues 313
Hey 22 hr Tom Tom 8
Dr. Rainwater.. Where is he?? (Sep '16) Mon Calypso 21
Board of Commissioners Mon We know 79
Pipeline Construction in Adairsville Sun FDR 16
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Bartow County was issued at March 14 at 9:50PM EDT

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,892 • Total comments across all topics: 279,557,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC