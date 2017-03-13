Act I to present - Tarzan' Friday, Saturday
"We knew we wanted to return to The Grand Theatre with a bang, so our board spent a lot of time looking at the options for musicals," said Kristy Montgomery, director of "Tarzan." "We'd narrowed the choices to a few, but then we found 'Tarzan' and the decision was made for us.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1st pres church
|3 hr
|Shar
|60
|Bartow County Animal Controll
|5 hr
|Nouse4idiots
|3
|Heath Tax Service (Feb '09)
|15 hr
|Kentucky blues
|313
|Hey
|22 hr
|Tom Tom
|8
|Dr. Rainwater.. Where is he?? (Sep '16)
|Mon
|Calypso
|21
|Board of Commissioners
|Mon
|We know
|79
|Pipeline Construction in Adairsville
|Sun
|FDR
|16
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC