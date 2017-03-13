4 elementary schools named Title I Re...

4 elementary schools named Title I Reward Schools

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

The Georgia Department of Education released its 2016-17 lists of Highest-Performing and High-Progress Title I schools earlier this month, and Taylorsville, Clear Creek, White and Cartersville elementary schools were among the honored schools. Taylorsville claimed a spot on the Highest-Performing Schools list, meaning it's among the 5 percent of Georgia's Title I schools with the absolute highest performance for the "all students" group over three years on the statewide assessments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Etowah valley humane mess 1 hr Nina Sue 7
Bartow County Animal Controll 2 hr Sad 19
1st pres church 3 hr Anemonesandlilies 78
Etowah Valley Humane Mess (Sep '13) 4 hr Why why 50
bartow cab (Sep '09) 14 hr m broller 27
Heath Tax Service (Feb '09) Tue Kentucky blues 312
Hey Tue Tom Tom 8
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Bartow County was issued at March 15 at 9:28PM EDT

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,614 • Total comments across all topics: 279,580,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC