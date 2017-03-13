4 elementary schools named Title I Reward Schools
The Georgia Department of Education released its 2016-17 lists of Highest-Performing and High-Progress Title I schools earlier this month, and Taylorsville, Clear Creek, White and Cartersville elementary schools were among the honored schools. Taylorsville claimed a spot on the Highest-Performing Schools list, meaning it's among the 5 percent of Georgia's Title I schools with the absolute highest performance for the "all students" group over three years on the statewide assessments.
