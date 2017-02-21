UPS honors Ga. drivers for 25 years o...

UPS honors Ga. drivers for 25 years of safe driving

UPS on Feb. 20 announced that 42 elite drivers from Georgia were among 1,575 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.

