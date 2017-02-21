UPS honors Ga. drivers for 25 years of safe driving
UPS on Feb. 20 announced that 42 elite drivers from Georgia were among 1,575 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Tom Tiratto...
|1 hr
|Alan
|5
|Pipeline Construction in Adairsville
|3 hr
|Thomas Thomas
|3
|Harbin Clinic
|Thu
|TrueTru
|1
|Board of Commissioners
|Thu
|Tom Tom
|76
|dixie mafia (Jan '08)
|Feb 22
|Summit
|803
|Heather Mcdonald Investigation Interest
|Feb 22
|Lol
|71
|Help me find Dustin from Cass (Jun '16)
|Feb 22
|Tom Tom Tom
|20
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC