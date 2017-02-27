Three injured in JFH crash

Bartow County Emergency Medical Services crews, along with Cartersville police and fire units, responded to the accident around 3:30 p.m. in the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 41/Joe Frank Harris Parkway at Gentilly Boulevard. A woman occupying the overturned vehicle, had "numerous minor injuries, and was transported to the hospital for treatment," said Bartow EMS spokesperson Brad Cothran.

