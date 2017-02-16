TheatreExtreme performs - An Afternoo...

TheatreExtreme performs - An Afternoon of One Act Plays' Sunday

Read more: Daily Tribune News

Hoping audience members will depart smiling, TheatreExtreme will present "An Afternoon of One Act Plays" Sunday. Starting at 3 p.m., the three selections will be performed at Olin Tatum Agricultural Building's Stiles Auditorium, 320 W. Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville.

Cartersville, GA

