TheatreExtreme performs - An Afternoon of One Act Plays' Sunday
Hoping audience members will depart smiling, TheatreExtreme will present "An Afternoon of One Act Plays" Sunday. Starting at 3 p.m., the three selections will be performed at Olin Tatum Agricultural Building's Stiles Auditorium, 320 W. Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heather Mcdonald Investigation Interest
|15 hr
|heyeyeyeye
|62
|god bless cartersville (Aug '16)
|19 hr
|jo jo whites
|13
|Help me find Dustin from Cass (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Coming
|9
|I.D. of skeletal remains determined (Sep '07)
|Wed
|Tolerman
|17
|lee allgood
|Wed
|Sad
|2
|Dan Price
|Feb 13
|Goob
|4
|Heather missing Cartersville woman
|Feb 13
|DaisyLove33
|1,367
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC