Summer Hill
From the late 19th century until the civil rights movement, the black people of Cartersville, Georgia lived exclusively in the Summer Hill section of town. The documentary SUMMER HILL is a compelling look at the influence of one small, tightly knit community - its school, churches and civic leaders - on its residents.
