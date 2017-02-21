STAR students, teachers honored by Rotary Club; Bradley, Boone named system winners
A The STAR students and teachers recognized at the Cartersville Rotary Club meeting Wednesday at the Cartersville Country Club were, from left to right, Tiffany Mero, counselor, Excel Christian Academy ; Erik Boulier, 11th-grade AP Physics teacher of STAR Student Haden Boone, Cartersville High School; Haden Boone; Adairsville High School STAR Student John Atkinson and his 12th-grade AP Environmental Science teacher Beth Payton; Woodland High School STAR Student Sara Bradley and her 8th-grade Spanish teacher Jackie McMahan; and Cass High School STAR Student Ben Hall and his 11th-grade AP Language teacher Micaela Armona.
