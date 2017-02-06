Reality Store teaches freshmen adulthood is tough

Bartow County freshmen learned a valuable lesson last week - life is expensive when mom and dad are no longer paying the bills. About 1,300 freshmen from Adairsville, Cartersville, Cass and Woodland high schools - along with freshmen and sophomores from Excel Christian Academy and all high schoolers from Grace Academy - attended the Etowah Scholarship Foundation's sixth annual Reality Store Friday in the Georgia Highlands College gym in Cartersville to experience what life might be like when they're in their mid-20s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.