Reality Store teaches freshmen adulthood is tough
Bartow County freshmen learned a valuable lesson last week - life is expensive when mom and dad are no longer paying the bills. About 1,300 freshmen from Adairsville, Cartersville, Cass and Woodland high schools - along with freshmen and sophomores from Excel Christian Academy and all high schoolers from Grace Academy - attended the Etowah Scholarship Foundation's sixth annual Reality Store Friday in the Georgia Highlands College gym in Cartersville to experience what life might be like when they're in their mid-20s.
