Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver
According to a Cartersville Police report, the unidentified 58-year-old man was walking along Georgia Highway 20 near the U.S. Highway 411 intersection around 9:30 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle and killed. Cartersville police spokesperson Lt.
