North Star: The Harriet Tubman Story' set for Wednesday

In honor of Black History Month, "North Star: The Harriet Tubman Story" will take center stage at The Grand Theatre Wednesday at 7 p.m. "The founder of Bright Star Touring Theatre, David Ostergaard, is no stranger to the theater world," said Terri Cox, program director for The Grand Theatre. "Committed to professionalism, he has assembled a talented and dedicated team of actors, directors and designers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.