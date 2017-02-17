Next Step Fair gives options for continued education
Georgia Highlands College is reaching out to students who may be unsure of what comes next in their educational journey. The advising department is sponsoring the annual Next Step Fair Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first floor of the academic building on the Cartersville campus to help students who are undecided on where to transfer after they complete their associate's degree at GHC.
