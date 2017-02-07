Nana's Naughty Knickers' opens Friday...

Nana's Naughty Knickers' opens Friday at The Legion Theatre

Read more: Daily Tribune News

Proving age is just a number, the lead character of "Nana's Naughty Knickers" is "living her dream" at 83. Opening Friday at 8 p.m., The Pumphouse Players' production will be presented at The Legion Theatre, 114 W. Main St. in Cartersville. "I love the idea that age isn't a factor in your ability to try something new," said Caitlyn Keller, director of "Nana's Naughty Knickers."

