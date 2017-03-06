Memories Day features renaming, unveiling, regaling
Justice Robert Benham and the Reverand Louise Young Harris unveil the sign officially renaming Bartow Carver Park as George Washington Carver Park as Bessie Atkinson, widow of the park's founder John Atkinson, looks on. The renaming ceremony was held Saturday at the park.
