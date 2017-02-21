Mayor Matt's March Mountain March returns
Combining fitness and fellowship, Cartersville Mayor Matt Santini is gearing up for his annual Mayor Matt's March Mountain March. With the assistance of Cartersville Parks & Recreation's staff, he will lead a 1.57-mile hike at the Pine Mountain Recreation Area March 4. "All the credit for this hike goes to my wife, Anthia," Santini said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Harbin Clinic
|13 hr
|TrueTru
|1
|Board of Commissioners
|15 hr
|Tom Tom
|76
|dixie mafia (Jan '08)
|Wed
|Summit
|803
|Heather Mcdonald Investigation Interest
|Wed
|Lol
|71
|Help me find Dustin from Cass (Jun '16)
|Wed
|Tom Tom Tom
|20
|Etowah Valley Humane Mess (Sep '13)
|Feb 21
|Guess He Hates Women
|41
|Where are the hookers in Cartersville? (Aug '12)
|Feb 20
|werd
|24
Find what you want!
Search Cartersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC