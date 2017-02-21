Mayor Matt's March Mountain March ret...

Mayor Matt's March Mountain March returns

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Tribune News

Combining fitness and fellowship, Cartersville Mayor Matt Santini is gearing up for his annual Mayor Matt's March Mountain March. With the assistance of Cartersville Parks & Recreation's staff, he will lead a 1.57-mile hike at the Pine Mountain Recreation Area March 4. "All the credit for this hike goes to my wife, Anthia," Santini said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cartersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Harbin Clinic 13 hr TrueTru 1
Board of Commissioners 15 hr Tom Tom 76
dixie mafia (Jan '08) Wed Summit 803
Heather Mcdonald Investigation Interest Wed Lol 71
Help me find Dustin from Cass (Jun '16) Wed Tom Tom Tom 20
Etowah Valley Humane Mess (Sep '13) Feb 21 Guess He Hates Women 41
Where are the hookers in Cartersville? (Aug '12) Feb 20 werd 24
See all Cartersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cartersville Forum Now

Cartersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cartersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Cartersville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,407 • Total comments across all topics: 279,110,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC