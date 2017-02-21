Mayor Matt's March Mountain March returns

Combining fitness and fellowship, Cartersville Mayor Matt Santini is gearing up for his annual Mayor Matt's March Mountain March. With the assistance of Cartersville Parks & Recreation's staff, he will lead a 1.57-mile hike at the Pine Mountain Recreation Area March 4. "All the credit for this hike goes to my wife, Anthia," Santini said.

