Magician Crews uses magic tricks to teach kids about literature

Monday Feb 27 Read more: Daily Tribune News

The Augusta magician brought his "Authors of Mystery and Horror" program to Cartersville Middle School Monday and used magic tricks to highlight the lives and works of Edgar Allan Poe, Bram Stoker, Mary Shelley, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Harry Houdini. The 350 eighth-graders heard brief summaries about stories like "Fall of the House of Usher," "Pit and the Pendulum, "Dracula," "Frankenstein" and "Sherlock Holmes" and learned about some of the strange and mysterious connections between these authors.

