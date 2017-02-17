Mable Eula Lumsden Pike
Mable Eula Lumsden Pike, 95, of Carrollton, Georgia, became an angel on Tuesday, February 14, 2017. Mable had lived in Carrollton for most all of her life and in her present home for 67 years.
