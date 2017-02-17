Love in bloom
As arrangements of all kinds were being purchased throughout the day in the Floral Department at the Kroger Marketplace in Cartersville on Tuesday, Assistant Store Manager Michelle Adams helps Asher Noll select a Valentine bouquet of flowers for his wife Brenda.
Cartersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Board of Commissioners
|2 hr
|Bob Bob
|70
|Help me find Dustin from Cass (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|feh
|10
|Heather Mcdonald Investigation Interest
|7 hr
|feh
|64
|Heather missing Cartersville woman
|9 hr
|Meh
|1,370
|god bless cartersville (Aug '16)
|Feb 16
|jo jo whites
|13
|I.D. of skeletal remains determined (Sep '07)
|Feb 15
|Tolerman
|17
|lee allgood
|Feb 15
|Sad
|2
