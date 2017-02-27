Liberty Tax Service teams up with Backpack Buddies

During the month of March, Liberty Tax will offer free tax preparation to new customers who bring nonperishable food and drink items to the Liberty Tax office located at 920 Joe Frank Harris Parkway behind Jiffy Lube or 509 N. Tennessee St. Suite 102 at Little Caesars shopping center. "The charity does a great job of helping local children in difficult times," said Heather Shirley, owner of Liberty Tax Service in Cartersville.

